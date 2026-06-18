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George Bell leads Batiste Legacy Session at Baton Rouge arts center

1 hour 28 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 10:49 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A night of jazz and community came together at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for the Batiste Legacy Session, featuring acclaimed trumpeter and band leader George Bell.

Bell brought more than five decades of experience to the stage, sharing music, stories and insight with the audience.

The evening also included a community jam session, giving musicians a chance to join in and celebrate the legacy of jazz together.

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The full performance is available on the Arts Council's website.

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