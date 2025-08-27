GEO Prep Academy cuts ribbon on new school

82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BAKER - GEO Prep Academy in Baker officially celebrated its new home along Bentley Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. 

The new building is filled with elementary and middle school students with enrollment expanding to more than 300. 

Principal Kimberly Grimes says the new location represents more than just education.

"We're building a community here centered around education and academics and we're going to keep propelling the same excellence that we've always been known for," she said. 

