Geismar Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Santa parade collecting food items

GEISMAR — The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Santa Parade collecting canned goods and nonperishable food items throughout the community.

Sunday was the second day of the parade. Santa rode on a bright red fire truck collecting donations. Secretary Cailyn Tallion said the fire department has hosted the event for about five years.

She said they ride through nearby neighborhoods where firefighters make stops gathering food items from residents.

“People can drop off one can, 50 cans, however many they want to donate,” Tallion said.

She said each year gets better and it's a tradition to connect with the community and give back to those in need.

“It's just another way for us to give back, and the community giving back with the canned goods, like I say we collect them, bring them back here, load up our trailer, and then we're able to feed a handful of families," Tallion said.

Instead of delivering toys, Santa passed out bags of candy. One Geismar child, Hannah Morales, said it's one of her favorite things about the parade.

“It’s really fun to see him on the fire truck and getting candy,” said Morales.

Other community members say they are grateful for the firefighters and their effort doesn't go unnoticed.

“It’s great to see that they’re able to give back a little bit and not just have to come when there’s an emergency or fire or this sort of thing and they’re right down the road from us and we’re very grateful,” parade attendee John Smith said.

After collecting the food items, the firefighters will drop them off at the food pantry at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.