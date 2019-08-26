80°
Geaux Tigers: Students return to classes at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Summer is officially over for students and staff at LSU.

The university is kicking off the fall semester with another record-setting freshman class. Student government leaders said they welcomed 6,500 freshmen this year. New students moved in last weekend and participated in different actives during the week.

The new students learned about campus technology, had the opportunity to attend various sessions on understanding financial aid, and talk with student leaders.

Monday LSU's campus was filled with excited new and returning students as they headed to their classrooms. 

