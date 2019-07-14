75°
Gator wrangler: Dog protects home from intruder

Sunday, July 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A brave dog did its best to protect their home after an unwanted visitor stopped by Saturday during the severe weather.

A video taken at a Livingston Parish home shows a dog barking at a small alligator that appeared in the home's carport. A second dog initially tried to help, but eventually backed away. 

Due to heavy rain and possible flooding, officials say wildlife encounters are possible.

Officials said no animals were injured while the video was recorded.

