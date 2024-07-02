Gas line broken during construction work on Bluebonnet Boulevard

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working a hazmat scene after a gas line was damaged due to construction work on Tuesday.

The St. George Fire Department said crews were working the scene on Bluebonnet between Jefferson and Airline highways. There were no road closures, but officials asked residents to stay back and keep a safe perimeter. 

