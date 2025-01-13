Road re-opened after gas leak on Antioch Road between Jefferson and Airline highways

ST. GEORGE — Antioch Road is open again after briefly being closed between Airline and Jefferson highways after a gas line was hit, St. George Fire said Monday.

Entergy and St. George Fire officials responded to the scene of the gas line and worked to fix the issue.

A St. George Fire spokesperson said the gas leak, like all hazmat incidents, was a public safety hazard.