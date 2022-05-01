Garth Brooks just as fired up as fans at pre-concert press conference

BATON ROUGE - Coming up soon, Garth Brooks will hit the stage for a sold out performance in Tiger Stadium.

"Callin' Baton Rouge," which is played at every home football game, will now be live for the first time ever in Death Valley.

Before tonight's show, the country star met with WBRZ Friday for a press conference at LSU, and he's clearly just as fired up as the fans.

Garth opened up about not wanting to let his fans down on the big night, and about how instrumental Baton Rouge has been to him as a country artist.

"To get to be kind of like the fabric or the soundtrack to people's lives, you know who that is for me? It's George Strait," Brooks explained. "That's Haggard. That's Jones. The greatest in history, so if I can ever be confused with those guys, or if I can ever be called a part of the soundtrack of somebody's life, then that makes me feel like maybe my music's doing for them what Strait's music did for me."

Words straight from Garth Brooks' mouth on how he felt about his hit "Callin' Baton Rouge" becoming the soundtrack for the city.

"Because you have a song called 'Callin' Baton Rouge,' it can go two ways. People can be embarrassed," Brooks said. "In this town, it's just the opposite."

And of course, Garth went into what he expects for Saturday, as 102,000 fans will show up to hear him perform.

"I'm so fired up. So excited, so happy to be here. This is going to be loud, this is going to be stupid, and it's going to be all night long," Brooks said.

Fans sat outside Tiger Stadium hours before his sound check Friday night, and the first one in line told us she can't wait to share the experience with her daughters.

"Sharing Garth with them, someone that I liked in my 20s, and now they're in their 20s, so I just love sharing that with my girls, and they love Garth as much as I do," she said.

So now, it's a waiting game, but expectations are high and fans are ready!

"I'm expecting 'Callin' Baton Rouge' first, and just to have a lot of fun tailgating, a lot of people," one fan said.

As far as expectations go before the big concert, he may have some tricks up his sleeve. But fans can definitely expect 'Callin' Baton Rouge,' as well as some of his older hits... and maybe even some new ones.