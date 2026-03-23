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Garrett Nussmeier "fully healthy" at LSU Pro Day

1 hour 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 6:40 PM March 23, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continued his campaign to improve his NFL Draft stock at LSU's Pro Day. After a 2025 season plagued with an abdomen injury, Nussmeier has shined since the conclusion of his final season with the Tigers.

The draft prospect was named Senior Bowl MVP back in January, and showed up to his pro day workout looking like the 2024 version of himself that was viewed as a potential first round pick.

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