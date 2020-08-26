Garbage pick-up suspended in East Baton Rouge until Friday

BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office says Republic Services will temporarily stop its garbage collection services Thursday due to severe weather. Operations will resume Friday.

The North Landfill will be closed Thursday, August 27, and re-open for normal operations on Friday. Thursday garbage pickup will resume on Monday, August 31, and trash will be picked up the following Thursday, September 3. Recycling continues to be suspended until Monday, August 31.

In the mean time, residents are encouraged to move their trash bins indoors or as close to their homes as possible to avoid storm damage.