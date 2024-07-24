76°
Gang member stabbed in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

Wednesday, July 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An incarcerated gang member was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being stabbed at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the inmate was taken to a hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. with multiple lacerations and non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials said the Bankstown Mafia member got into a fight with several other inmates, who have not been identified. 

No more information was immediately available. 

