Gang member stabbed in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE - An incarcerated gang member was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being stabbed at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the inmate was taken to a hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. with multiple lacerations and non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the Bankstown Mafia member got into a fight with several other inmates, who have not been identified.

No more information was immediately available.