65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Game one between LSU and Arkansas will now start at 9:55 p.m.

4 hours 24 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 5:21 PM May 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Update: LSU and Arkansas' game one first pitch will now be at 9:55 p.m.

LSU baseball vs Arkansas will not start at 6:30 p.m. Friday as originally scheduled. The game is in a weather delay, and no start time has been announced yet.

The Tigers are hosting Arkansas for their final regular season series at Alex Box Stadium this weekend. It is their fifth top 10 matchup this season.

Trending News

Game two of the series is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The final two games will air on the SEC Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days