Game day traffic: See live map, get updates here
BATON ROUGE - Monitor live traffic conditions for game day.
LSU hosts McNeese at 7 p.m. The game is only available streaming and is not on television.
Southern hosts Miles at 6 p.m.
The weather will be clear and mild.
