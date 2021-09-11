84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Game day traffic: See live map, get updates here

1 hour 39 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, September 11 2021 Sep 11, 2021 September 11, 2021 10:47 AM September 11, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Monitor live traffic conditions for game day.

LSU hosts McNeese at 7 p.m.  The game is only available streaming and is not on television.

Southern hosts Miles at 6 p.m.

The weather will be clear and mild.

Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.

See below for posts from WBRZ Traffic and DOTD.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days