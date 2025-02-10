Future of two Baker schools in limbo as state considers intervention after consecutive 'F' ratings

BAKER - The fate of Baker Heights Elementary School and Baker Middle School is up in the air after the school received over four consecutive "F" ratings each.

Baker School District Superintendent James T. Stroder told parents in an email Monday that the consecutive failing ratings from the state education department could mean that the Recovery School District may want to take over the campuses.

The Recovery School District steps in when school systems do not submit necessary improvement plans, submit unacceptable plans or do not implement those plans. Schools that have been "F" rated for four consecutive years remain eligible for transfer to the RSD.

“Baker Heights (Elementary) has been a failing school for four consecutive years, and Baker Middle has been a failing school for nine consecutive years, so they both satisfy the criteria," Ronnie Morris, president of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, a public school may be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Recovery School District if it is determined to either be academically unacceptable or academically in crisis. The State Superintendent can make the recommendation to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Recovery School District acts as the final intervention for schools that continue to struggle despite plans for redesign or comprehensive school system improvement strategies. Involvement by the Recovery School District can include mergers, closures or transformation by a charter operator.

“School leaders were advised on Dec. 12 of last year of the BESE policy and that these schools were eligible to be transferred," Morris said.

In the Baker superintendent's statement, he said the school district had submitted a proposal in December to merge the two schools but was told by the state that a charter school may take over the campuses. This would remove these schools from the authority of the district school board.

“The obvious intent is to provide some accountability to assure that every student has an opportunity for a good education,” Morris said.

The Baker School Board will have a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss what actions it will take next regarding the two schools.