Funeral set for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
GONZALES - The funeral was set for fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said on Friday, a public viewing would be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a service at Fellowship Church on Hwy 73 in Prairieville.
Dunaway was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14.
