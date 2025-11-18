73°
Funeral set for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway

53 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 7:04 PM November 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The funeral was set for fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said on Friday, a public viewing would be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a service at Fellowship Church on Hwy 73 in Prairieville.

Dunaway was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14.

