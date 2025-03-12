Funeral services for Former LSU player Marc Boutte set for Saturday in Lake Charles

BATON ROUGE — Marc Boutte, a former defensive lineman for LSU, will be laid to rest Saturday following a service at the Combre Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

Boutte, a Lake Charles native, died last week at age 55. He had appeared in over 40 games and started 32 times as a defensive lineman during his LSU career.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church is set for 11 a.m.

For those who want to pay their respect to the Boutte, or to make a donation, visit the mortuary's website.