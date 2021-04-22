Funeral service for LSU student Kori Gauthier to take place Saturday

LSU student Kori Gauthier was declared missing in early April of 2021 when her abandoned car was found on the Mississippi River bridge, on April 14, a body found in the Mississippi River was identified as Gauthier.

OPELOUSAS - As communities across Louisiana continue to mourn the loss of 18-year-old Kori Gauthier, an LSU student who was confirmed dead on April 14, Gauthier's family is uniting to find closure and honor the beloved young woman's life.

A 10:30 a.m. funeral service will be held in Opelousas at Our Savior's Church.

Gauthier is survived by her parents, three brothers and two sisters, as well as a number of cherished relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather.

According to the full obituary, those who wish to share words of comfort with the family can do so on Gauthier's Permanent Life Tribute Page, which can be accessed here.