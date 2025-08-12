89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funeral arrangements set for BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth

By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The funeral arrangements for the late Baton Rouge Police Department Sergeant Caleb Eisworth have been announced.

The sergeant's visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Istrouma Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at noon. He will be buried at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park after the service.

Eisworth passed away Sunday morning after a 49-day fight against injuries he suffered when a man allegedly intentionally rammed into the sergeant with his truck on Joor Road

