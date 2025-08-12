89°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements set for BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth
BATON ROUGE — The funeral arrangements for the late Baton Rouge Police Department Sergeant Caleb Eisworth have been announced.
The sergeant's visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Istrouma Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at noon. He will be buried at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park after the service.
Eisworth passed away Sunday morning after a 49-day fight against injuries he suffered when a man allegedly intentionally rammed into the sergeant with his truck on Joor Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Baker school system campus opens on Plank Road
-
New medical facility opens in Zachary after giving JP an exclusive look...
-
Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek closes as crews begin months-long...
-
Deputies identify man found shot dead in crashed car in Amite
-
Ascension Parish plans to clear residents from 17,000-acre area for industrial development