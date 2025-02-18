Fundraiser started for family of Baton Rouge plumber who was unintended shooting victim

BATON ROUGE — The family of a Baton Rouge plumber who was the unintended victim of a shooting over the weekend on Fairfields Avenue has started a fundraiser to raise money for a funeral.

Trevor Harrison, 27, was sitting in his truck while completing a job before being shot Saturday night by a bullet likely intended for someone else.

"Unfortunately, he did not have life insurance or any financial support to assist with funeral expenses," the GoFundMe page says. "We ask your kindness and generosity to help us give Trevor the farewell he deserves. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward his funeral costs and provide some relief to our grieving family."

Harrison's aunt Mary Utz said Monday he was doing some plumbing work for a friend's father. The father had dementia and had been given a high estimate on some work that needed to be done. Utz said that Harrison knew he could do the job for much less.

Harrison was getting out of the plumbing business and was less than a month away from receiving a degree from Southeastern University when the fatal shooting happened, Utz said.

"This is ridiculous. He was driving through an intersection," she said. "This could happen to anybody."

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.