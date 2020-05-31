Fundraiser raises thousands to send fallen officer's family to Washington Memorial

Zachary- Firefighters and policemen took a small break from fighting crime to filling up to-go plates with jambalaya.

It's all apart of a fundraiser to send fallen Zachary police officer Christopher Lawton's family to Washington D.C. to witness his name being added to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial wall in May.

“I guess it means a lot to us because its helping people to go pay their respects in his honor once again,” said his sister Kelly Knight.

Back in March, the reserve police officer was killed when a suspect driving a U-Haul ran over him.

People from all over the city came out to support the fundraiser and the police officer who sacrificed everything.

“I am a firm believer in supporting our law enforcement, living here in the city we lost a good man and I feel this is a great idea, and I just want to do what I can to help,” said a Zachary local.

“Chris was a full-time fire deputy fire chief for the Zachary Fire department; he played both roles for the city of Zachary, and there is not too many people who give to both sides, and Chris wore a uniform every day he came to work and that means a lot we need more people like that,” said Micheal Kimble, with the Zachary Fire Department.

In total, today’s fundraiser raise between $6,000 and $8,000.