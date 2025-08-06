Latest Weather Blog
Fundraiser held in Denham Springs for BRPD officer who had legs amputated after being rammed by truck
BATON ROUGE — Jambalaya plate lunches are being sold in Denham Springs on Wednesday to raise money for a Baton Rouge Police officer who was struck by a truck while on duty.
Sgt. Caleb Eisworth was critically injured when he was intentionally rammed in June. As a result, the officer lost both legs; Gad Black was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
Thursday's fundraiser at Jamabalaya Shoppe, located on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs, ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Each plate, which comes with jambalaya, two sides and a roll, costs $12. The proceeds will go to Eisworth's family and his medical expenses.
Previous fundraisers across the capital region have raised thousands of dollars for the officer and his family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia
-
Law enforcement asking for help after a series of shootings in capital...
-
Some EBR bus routes being combined; verify your student's before school starts!
-
Downtown Baton Rouge enters phase 3 of development plan - Find out...
-
Deputies searching for suspect in Fourth of July weekend battery at False...