Fundraiser held in Denham Springs for BRPD officer who had legs amputated after being rammed by truck

1 hour 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, August 06 2025 Aug 6, 2025 August 06, 2025 12:43 PM August 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Jambalaya plate lunches are being sold in Denham Springs on Wednesday to raise money for a Baton Rouge Police officer who was struck by a truck while on duty.

Sgt. Caleb Eisworth was critically injured when he was intentionally rammed in June. As a result, the officer lost both legs; Gad Black was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Thursday's fundraiser at Jamabalaya Shoppe, located on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs, ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Each plate, which comes with jambalaya, two sides and a roll, costs $12. The proceeds will go to Eisworth's family and his medical expenses. 

Previous fundraisers across the capital region have raised thousands of dollars for the officer and his family.

