Full list of weather-related school closures Friday

Ascension Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Assumption Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Baton Rouge Diocese

-All classes virtual on Friday.

Central Community Schools

-Classes canceled Friday.

East Baton Rouge Parish

-All school start times delayed by three hours. Staff should arrive two hours later than normal.

Iberville Parish

-All classes virtual on Friday. School activities Thursday will end by 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Pointe Coupee Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

St. Helena Parish

- All classes virtual Friday starting at 8 a.m.





West Baton Rouge Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Zachary Community Schools

-Campuses closed Friday. Schools will reach out to students about remote learning activities.

Colleges/Universities

-LSU (classes will go on as scheduled)

Other capital area schools

-Dalton Elementary School- Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-Glen Oaks Middle School- A Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-Hosanna Christian Academy (closed)

-Inspire Charter Academy (closed)

-Lanier Elementary School-Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-LSU Lab School (closed)

-LSU Early Childhood Education Preschool (closed)