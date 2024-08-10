Friends of the Animals hosts giveback, dog adoption event Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Friends of the Animals held a giveback and dog adoption event Saturday for pets that are looking for forever homes.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Agile Brewing. The local microbrewery donated $1 from each beer purchased to the cause. They also threw in a free drink with each donation of dog food or toys. Agile Brewing unveiled a new beer — Puppy Pause — for the special event.

Friends of the Animals is a non-profit that takes dogs out of shelters to help them find a new home. WBRZ's Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus partnered with FOTA for Dog Days of Summer — an initiative to give 50 dogs new homes before fall.

"We take dogs from seven shelters around the Baton Rouge area. We've adopted around 8,000 dogs since we started 14 years ago," President Cindy Berggreen said.

