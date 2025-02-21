Friday's Health Report: National Caregiver's Day honors people that provide elder care for loved one

BATON ROUGE — Friday is National Caregiver's Day in the United States. More than 37 million people provide unpaid elder care for a loved one.

It is a job that can take a toll on the caregiver emotionally, physically and even financially. But it can be a job that can be rewarding but being a caregiver can also feel exhausting and overwhelming.

"To take care of their own needs has to be seen as a necessity, not as some guilty indulgence,” Cleveland Clinic Center for Neurological Restoration psychologist Taylor Rush said.

Many times caregivers Rush works with in her practice feel like they don't have time to focus on themselves. But it's critical to avoid burnout.

"You feel less stressed, more energized, or have a better-balanced view of life, you're more likely going to be patient with your loved one, attend to their needs better, and maybe even see more opportunities to enjoy time together, so everyone wins,” Rush said.

Rush says to start with self-care caregivers should exercise, prioritize sleep, eat a healthy diet and engage with others. Those wanting to offer support can help assume care for a short time to allow the caregiver to take a short break.

"So that they can address their own needs and responsibilities with peace of mind that their loved one is ok at home,” Rush said.

Another way to support a caregiver is to give the gift of service.

Rush says whether it's offering to help with small projects around the loved one's house, finding community assistance programs like transportation services or lending a hand to get them organized, no amount of aid is too small.

"It can make such a big impact in knowing that they're cared about and that their health is being valued as well, which can go an incredibly long way,” she said.

Caregivers often need reminders that it is okay to take time for themselves. Experts say a good way to show support is to continually let them know self-care is critical and that help is available.