Friday PM Forecast: Weekend front to bring a stormy start and cooler finish

Saturday starts warm and muggy, but storms will return as things heat up. Activity will be isolated at first, but increase after dark as a cold front moves in. Much nicer, drier air follows behind the front.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Most of the night will stay clear and quiet. A few low clouds or patches of fog could sneak in toward daybreak, but that’s about it. Rising humidity will result in a muggy start Saturday, with lows not as cool in the mid to upper 60s. The rest of the day will be downright humid and warm with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will develop by mid-to-late morning and last through the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but rain will be out there — so have rain gear close by.

There may be a brief lull in storms during the evening, but don’t be caught off guard; spotty storms will be a possibility. But the lion’s share of the action will come overnight as a cold front moves in. Numerous to widespread showers and storms are likely somewhere in the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. window. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of I-10/12 under a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) Risk of severe weather through Saturday night. In other words, a spotty instance of strong winds and possibly a brief tornado will be possible. Most will not experience a major problem, but have a way to receive weather alerts just in case a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning comes out. All storms will clear the coast early on Sunday morning.

Homecoming on The Bluff: Expect a humid day with highs climbing into the upper 80s. As temperatures warm, isolated showers and storms will fire — so have a precautionary umbrella or poncho on hand. If any storms move over campus, disruptions should be brief. The daytime period will not be a washout.

LSU Football: Pack for mild but unsettled conditions if traveling to Nashville for LSU’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Like closer to home, storms will be possible on Saturday night in Tennessee; however, the day will be largely dry. Kickoff temperatures will be near 80?° and rise into the mid-80s by the fourth quarter. See how these conditions stack up for the Tigers with the LSU Kickoff Weather Index.

Up Next: The cold front will trail close behind the storms, with cooler and drier air subsequently pouring into the region. Sunday will be quite pleasant with clearing skies, plummeting humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. By Monday morning, the air may be dry enough to support lows near 50°, with a few spots possibly dipping into the upper 40s. The rest of the week looks somewhat active in terms of frontal passages, but the main impact will be on temperatures. Highs and lows will fluctuate from day to day, while rain chances remain low.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic more than 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical area of low pressure is located well off the coast of New England. There is a slight chance of this system developing subtropical characteristics during the weekend before it turns northeastward over cooler waters by early next week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

