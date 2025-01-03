Friday PM Forecast: tracking line of storms ahead of cold blast

The Storm Station is following two big weather makers. First, a round of rain and strong thunderstorms is expected on Sunday as a cold front blows into the Capital Area. Second, a big blast of chilly air will follow that front leading to the lowest temperatures so far this season next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will once again begin to increase late in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 46 degrees. Saturday will be a bit of a drab start to the weekend. There will be plenty of dry time, but spotty showers will dot the region at times. While a peek of sun cannot be ruled out, overcast skies will dominate and limit warming. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: The next weather impact will arrive on Sunday as a strong cold front rolls through. Before that, high temperatures will jump well into the 70s. A few showers will be possible through the morning and afternoon, but some breaks of sunshine are equally likely. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the evening. Most of the Metro Area, especially those north and west of Baton Rouge are in a Level 2/5 “slight risk” of severe weather. Primarily along a line of thunderstorms, gusty winds and a brief tornado will be possible. Due to the fast moving nature of the storm line, not much more than an inch of rain is expected out of this system. At worst, there could be some short-fused poor drainage flooding.

Arctic Blast Next Week: A cold front rolling through early Monday will bring the coldest air of the Winter season so far. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast shows several days where highs sit below 50° with lows in the 20s. Blustery conditions will lead to wind chills in the teens and 20s for several hours each night and morning. With a few temperatures below 27 degrees, it would be a good idea to wrap exposed, exterior piping prior to the cold arriving.

Looking at the tail end of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been a few hints of frozen precipitation in the forecast guidance. Since the system that would create this weather is still well out in the Pacific Ocean, data on it is limited and so there are still a lot of unknowns. The bottom line is that if moisture can properly overlap with the coldest air, something more than cold rain could be possible late next week. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.