Friday PM Forecast: showers to start holiday weekend, long term trending dry again

Labor Day weekend is here, and rain chances will keep us on our toes. Saturday looks to be the most unsettled day, with rain coverage trending down through the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Radar will really trend quieter overnight with showers and thunderstorms tapering to more spotty or isolated coverage. A weak front will be drifting south through the I-10/12 corridor on Saturday. This feature will keep at least scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. Due to the front, activity may not be limited to daytime warming and the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor plans, keep the umbrella handy and check the Storm Station Weather App before heading out. It certainly will not be a washout. Outside of any showers, it will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Up Next: By Sunday, rain chances begin to ease, with only spotty showers or thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. That will result in more cooperative weather for outdoor plans, though it will still be hot with highs right around 90 degrees. Labor Day itself looks like much of the same.

As we head into the middle of the week, a fairly strong cold front by late summer standards is expected. This front could rattle off some showers and thunderstorms as it passes on Tuesday evening. However, the headline will be another huge push of drier, less humid air that follows it. Wednesday through the end of next week, rain will be hard to come by, with blue sky and sunshine dominating. A run of low temperatures in the upper 60s looks likely with highs right around 90 degrees.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Thereafter, environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic next week.

