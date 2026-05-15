Friday PM Forecast: flipping the summer switch on this weekend

Enjoy a beautiful, rain-free Saturday across the Capital Area before humid air returns and triggers daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday. It will feel a lot like our typical summer pattern, especially with lows staying in the 70s.

All Clear: no weather hazards for outdoor plans through Saturday

Next Rain: pop-up storms Sunday into next week

Humidity: increasing “yuck factor” outside

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a clear and comfortably mild Friday night as temperatures drop down into the upper 60s. Saturday will deliver cooperative weather for any outdoor plans with highs in the upper 80s. A surface high pressure over the Appalachian mountains will steer dry, pleasant air toward the central Gulf Coast while some energy in the atmosphere allows a few high clouds to mix in late.

Up Next: The weather pattern will make a significant change on Sunday as drying north winds become moistening south winds. Gulf humidity will stream inland and turn on the engine for our traditional summer weather pattern. Not only will it feel much stickier outside, but the setup will bring pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Through the week, daily coverage in showers and thunderstorms will ebb and flow due to minor tweaks to available moisture and warmth in the atmosphere. Relatively speaking, a little less activity is expected on Monday as compared to Sunday and Tuesday. It will be very muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday through Friday, a weakening front will move into the Capital Area to clash with warm, humid air and daily marine breezes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late morning to late afternoon each day, with about 50% rain coverage for the Storm Station’s 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area. A cap on high temperatures in the mid 80s is likely due to earlier development of clouds and rain.

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– Josh

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