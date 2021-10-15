Friday PM Forecast: Cold front arrives tonight

The Next 24 Hours: This evening a passing shower or storm is likely, so a few will have to dodge rain at times. Overall, most will get by just fine. The main line of rain associated with the cold front will arrive between 11pm-2am. There will be a broken line of showers and storms moving through that won't last long. By daybreak, all will be dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a breezy afternoon on Saturday with winds sustained between 10-15mph. Highs will only be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Looking Ahead:

Skies will be clear and winds will subside moving into Sunday morning, that will allow many to wake up in the upper 40s. That is jacket weather if you are heading out early Sunday!



Sunny and dry weather will continue in the local forecast through Tuesday of next week. Another cold front will begin to impact us next Thursday, bringing another round of cooler air by next weekend.



The Tropics

The tropics are quiet right now, with no tropical development expected in the next five days.