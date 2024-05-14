82°
Friday Night Blitz Scores - Playoffs Week 1

6 years 6 months 2 days ago Friday, November 10 2017 Nov 10, 2017 November 10, 2017 11:12 PM November 10, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

PREP FOOTBALL
  
Class 1A
  
First Round
  
Arcadia 52, White Castle 8
  
Basile 42, Slaughter 19
  
East Iberville 46, Delhi 38
  
Elton 44, Sicily Island 6
  
Haynesville 33, Grand Lake 3
  
Homer 56, LaSalle 8
  
Jonesboro-Hodge 44, Plain Dealing 0
  
Kentwood 37, Tensas 0
  
Lincoln Preparatory School 46, Delta Charter 19
  
Logansport 52, North Central 0
  
Merryville 32, Centerville 13
  
Montgomery 38, Gueydan 30, OT
  
Oberlin 40, Block 20
  
Varnado 54, Ringgold 0
  
Class 2A
  
First Round
  
Amite 47, Bunkie 3
  
East Feliciana 38, Mansfield 28
  
Ferriday 60, Oakdale 14
  
Independence 56, Lakeside 16
  
Kinder 40, General Trass (Lake Providence) 12
  
Lake Arthur 27, Mangham 21
  
Many 62, Ville Platte 0
  
Northeast 29, Port Allen 12
  
Pine 42, West St. Mary 0
  
Rayville 50, Delhi Charter 22
  
Red River 42, North Caddo 27
  
Rosepine 31, Jeanerette 20
  
South Plaquemines 38, Vinton 20
  
St. Helena Central 54, Loreauville 6
  
Vidalia 56, DeQuincy 14
  
Welsh 55, Springfield 7
  
Class 3A
  
First Round
  
Berwick 34, Eunice 14
  
Church Point 61, Carroll 24
  
Crowley 36, Albany 26
  
Donaldsonville 35, Union Parish 29
  
Iowa 39, Wossman 8
  
Kaplan 35, KIPP Renaissance 7
  
Loranger 21, Washington-Marion 20
  
Madison Prep 28, Caldwell Parish 8
  
Northwest 40, Avoyelles 28
  
Richwood 20, North Vermilion 17
  
St. James 39, Marksville 0
  
West Feliciana 42, North Webster 7
  
Westlake 27, Jena 20
  
Class 4A
  
First Round
  
Belle Chasse 21, Plaquemine 19
  
Benton 56, Breaux Bridge 28
  
Cecilia 41, DeRidder 8
  
Easton 48, Carencro 0
  
G.W. Carver 50, Bastrop 24
  
Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 0
  
Leesville 38, Franklinton 20
  
McDonogh #35 21, Minden 6
  
Neville 28, Woodlawn (BR) 3
  
North DeSoto 28, Assumption 13
  
Rayne 57, Helen Cox 21
  
Salmen 34, Lutcher 30
  
Shreveport Northwood 34, St. Martinville 20
  
Tioga 31, South Lafourche 16
  
Woodlawn (SH) 61, Westgate 20
  
Class 5A
  
First Round
  
Acadiana 52, Comeaux 20
  
Airline 35, Chalmette 7
  
Barbe 52, Parkway 6
  
Covington 35, Thibodaux 21
  
Destrehan 33, Alexandria 14
  
Dutchtown 28, Slidell 24
  
East Ascension 35, East Jefferson 14
  
Hahnville 42, Denham Springs 21
  
John Ehret 46, Haughton 13
  
Landry/Walker 14, Walker 7
  
Live Oak 23, Sulphur 10
  
Ouachita Parish 35, Terrebonne 17
  
Ruston 35, East St. John 25
  
St. Amant 41, Northshore 38
  
West Monroe 51, Central 15
  
Zachary 38, Mandeville 0
  
Division 1
  
First Round
  
Archbishop Rummel 55, C.E. Byrd 28
  
Baton Rouge Catholic 44, Archbishop Shaw 0
  
Brother Martin 28, McKinley 12
  
Saint Paul's 27, Holy Cross 24
  
St. Augustine 27, Jesuit 0
  
Division III
  
First Round
  
Baton Rouge Episcopal 24, Country Day 20
  
Calvary Baptist Academy 50, Holy Savior Menard 7
  
Dunham School 55, Pope John Paul II 6
  
Riverside Academy 42, Northlake Christian 21
  
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Ascension Episcopal 12
  
Division II
  
First Round
  
Archbishop Hannan 35, Vandebilt Catholic 20
  
Parkview Baptist 55, Lusher Charter 14
  
St. Louis 22, E.D. White 21
  
St. Thomas More 48, St. Michael 9
  
Teurlings Catholic 42, Loyola College Prep 21
  
Division IV
  
First Round
  
Cedar Creek 42, Hanson Memorial 0
  
Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Covenant Christian Academy 12
  
Pointe Coupee Catholic 45, Central Catholic 6
  
St. Edmund Catholic 22, St. Frederick Catholic 7
  
St. Mary's 33, Opelousas Catholic 3
  
Vermilion Catholic 40, St. Martin's 7
  
MAIS 8-Man
  
Semi-Final
  
Briarfield 22, Riverdale Academy 0
  
MAIS Class AA
  
Semi-Final
  
Tri-County Aca., Miss. 36, Prairie View 26

