Friday Night Blitz Scores - Playoffs Week 1
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A
First Round
Arcadia 52, White Castle 8
Basile 42, Slaughter 19
East Iberville 46, Delhi 38
Elton 44, Sicily Island 6
Haynesville 33, Grand Lake 3
Homer 56, LaSalle 8
Jonesboro-Hodge 44, Plain Dealing 0
Kentwood 37, Tensas 0
Lincoln Preparatory School 46, Delta Charter 19
Logansport 52, North Central 0
Merryville 32, Centerville 13
Montgomery 38, Gueydan 30, OT
Oberlin 40, Block 20
Varnado 54, Ringgold 0
Class 2A
First Round
Amite 47, Bunkie 3
East Feliciana 38, Mansfield 28
Ferriday 60, Oakdale 14
Independence 56, Lakeside 16
Kinder 40, General Trass (Lake Providence) 12
Lake Arthur 27, Mangham 21
Many 62, Ville Platte 0
Northeast 29, Port Allen 12
Pine 42, West St. Mary 0
Rayville 50, Delhi Charter 22
Red River 42, North Caddo 27
Rosepine 31, Jeanerette 20
South Plaquemines 38, Vinton 20
St. Helena Central 54, Loreauville 6
Vidalia 56, DeQuincy 14
Welsh 55, Springfield 7
Class 3A
First Round
Berwick 34, Eunice 14
Church Point 61, Carroll 24
Crowley 36, Albany 26
Donaldsonville 35, Union Parish 29
Iowa 39, Wossman 8
Kaplan 35, KIPP Renaissance 7
Loranger 21, Washington-Marion 20
Madison Prep 28, Caldwell Parish 8
Northwest 40, Avoyelles 28
Richwood 20, North Vermilion 17
St. James 39, Marksville 0
West Feliciana 42, North Webster 7
Westlake 27, Jena 20
Class 4A
First Round
Belle Chasse 21, Plaquemine 19
Benton 56, Breaux Bridge 28
Cecilia 41, DeRidder 8
Easton 48, Carencro 0
G.W. Carver 50, Bastrop 24
Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 0
Leesville 38, Franklinton 20
McDonogh #35 21, Minden 6
Neville 28, Woodlawn (BR) 3
North DeSoto 28, Assumption 13
Rayne 57, Helen Cox 21
Salmen 34, Lutcher 30
Shreveport Northwood 34, St. Martinville 20
Tioga 31, South Lafourche 16
Woodlawn (SH) 61, Westgate 20
Class 5A
First Round
Acadiana 52, Comeaux 20
Airline 35, Chalmette 7
Barbe 52, Parkway 6
Covington 35, Thibodaux 21
Destrehan 33, Alexandria 14
Dutchtown 28, Slidell 24
East Ascension 35, East Jefferson 14
Hahnville 42, Denham Springs 21
John Ehret 46, Haughton 13
Landry/Walker 14, Walker 7
Live Oak 23, Sulphur 10
Ouachita Parish 35, Terrebonne 17
Ruston 35, East St. John 25
St. Amant 41, Northshore 38
West Monroe 51, Central 15
Zachary 38, Mandeville 0
Division 1
First Round
Archbishop Rummel 55, C.E. Byrd 28
Baton Rouge Catholic 44, Archbishop Shaw 0
Brother Martin 28, McKinley 12
Saint Paul's 27, Holy Cross 24
St. Augustine 27, Jesuit 0
Division III
First Round
Baton Rouge Episcopal 24, Country Day 20
Calvary Baptist Academy 50, Holy Savior Menard 7
Dunham School 55, Pope John Paul II 6
Riverside Academy 42, Northlake Christian 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Ascension Episcopal 12
Division II
First Round
Archbishop Hannan 35, Vandebilt Catholic 20
Parkview Baptist 55, Lusher Charter 14
St. Louis 22, E.D. White 21
St. Thomas More 48, St. Michael 9
Teurlings Catholic 42, Loyola College Prep 21
Division IV
First Round
Cedar Creek 42, Hanson Memorial 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Covenant Christian Academy 12
Pointe Coupee Catholic 45, Central Catholic 6
St. Edmund Catholic 22, St. Frederick Catholic 7
St. Mary's 33, Opelousas Catholic 3
Vermilion Catholic 40, St. Martin's 7
MAIS 8-Man
Semi-Final
Briarfield 22, Riverdale Academy 0
MAIS Class AA
Semi-Final
Tri-County Aca., Miss. 36, Prairie View 26
