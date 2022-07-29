Friday AM Forecast: Will there be enough dry time in the forecast for the pool this weekend?

Your Friday evening plans may run into the last shower before things clear up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The forecast today is at least easy to plan for… we have already lived through it every day this week. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees. Then scattered showers will develop and move from south to north through the area this afternoon. Heavy downpours may cause street and poor drainage flooding. Showers will fall apart as the sun goes down and temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Rain coverage is going to scale back over the weekend with showers spreading out over only 20-40% of the viewing area. Again, rain will be largely in the afternoon hours and the whole day will not be a washout on Saturday or Sunday. Of the two weekend days, Sunday is trending drier. If you want to hit the pool, there will be some dry time. Be ready to dodge showers with your WBRZ WX App! Temperatures will be trending hot and steamy. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index well into the triple digits. Into next week, the pattern will continue with more downpours and temperatures in the 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.