Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
Potentially record breaking heat will last through the weekend.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! You can expect cloudy skies, high humidity, and warm temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. We broke a record yesterday afternoon, and we could do it again. The number to beat this afternoon is 85 degrees. A stray shower will be possible, but most will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be near 70°.
Up Next: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday too. Humidity will be on the higher side. The record for Saturday and Sunday is 84°, so we could have record setting heat both days. The next chance for some rainfall will come in on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures on the backside of some spotty showers. Next week will be less humid. The heat does stick around for next week with temperatures near 80°. Another rainmaker will head our way next Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
