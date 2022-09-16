Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up

Game day this week is looking a little steamy.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out in the 60s this morning, but the heat and humidity will be filling back in this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible before sunset for parishes closest to the coastline. Your Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.

Up Next: Heading into the weekend, mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 90° in the peak of the afternoon. The humidity will be back to the normal summery steam. With more moisture, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Showers are more likely closer to the coast, and we are not tracking any total washouts. It is more likely for the Baton Rouge area to see a brief shower on Sunday. Temperatures will stay warm, but dry conditions will return next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west toward the north Caribbean. This storm is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it interacts with some of the Caribbean islands. Early next week, it is expected to make a northerly turn out into the Atlantic before reaching Florida. CLICK HERE to see the full forecast track in the Storm Station Hurricane Center.

There is a new disturbance in the open Atlantic that is expected to be a fish storm.

Central Atlantic: A tropical wave located roughly midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited and disorganized shower activity. Some slow development of this system is possible late this weekend and early next week while it moves northwestward to northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.