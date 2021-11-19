Friday AM Forecast: The cold fronts just keep coming

Clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures are much cooler this morning! After starting in the 40s, there will be plenty of sunshine around to warm things into the mid-60s. Clear skies will continue this evening with temperatures back down in the 40s.

Up Next: Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A cold front will approach the area in the late evening and a few showers will move through overnight. As skies clear later in the morning, temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s. The big cooldown will happen Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures fall into upper 30s. The cold fronts just keep coming! By Thanksgiving Day, another front will be on our doorstep. Black Friday will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

