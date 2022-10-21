Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine will continue for the weekend

The forecast looks great for your weekend plans!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are warming up! Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: Temperatures will keep on the warming trend through the weekend. Saturday is looking comfortable with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the mid-60s. Weather will be perfect for homecoming activities all weekend long. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with sunshine and 80s in the afternoon. Humidity will be going up little by little into next week. A few showers are back in the forecast by Tuesday. The next cold front will be here by the end of the day Tuesday bringing showers that may linger into Wednesday morning. Air on the other side of the front is a bit cooler and drier. This front will not be as powerful as the last. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the low 50s for the second half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments for the next 5 days.