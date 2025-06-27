Friday AM Forecast: Summertime Heat and Afternoon Storms Stick Around All Weekend

Over the weekend, expect the same hot and humid conditions to continue, as well as the threat of daily afternoon thunderstorms. Exact location and time of the storms will differ from day to day, but any storm will be capable of producing heavy rains, frequent lightning, and occasional high wind gusts.

Today & Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine to quickly warm temperatures from the 70s into the low 90s on Friday. Increased moisture will lead to more afternoon storms across the area, especially east of Baton Rouge, where there's a low (Level 1/5) risk for a few strong to severe storms. Any storm today could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. While the day won’t be a total washout, some outdoor plans may be briefly interrupted during late afternoon and early evening hours. Storms will fade after sunset, leaving behind warm, muggy conditions with overnight lows in the 70s.

Up Next: The weather pattern won’t change much over the next week. Expect hot, hazy days with increasing clouds and rain chances each afternoon. Saturday will bring isolated to scattered storms, with more widespread storms likely on Sunday. Morning temps will stay in the 70s and afternoons in the low 90s through early July. Daily chances for storms will continue next week.

The Tropics: An area of showers and thunderstorms currently over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and adjacent land areas is expected to move west-northwestward into the Bay of Campeche Saturday or Saturday night, where a low-pressure area could form. Subsequent slow development is possible on Sunday or Monday if the system remains offshore of the coast of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of Belize, Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico during the next few days. This system will bring no impact to southern Louisiana.

- Emma Kate C.

