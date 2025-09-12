Friday AM Forecast: Poor air quality today, dry pattern continues

The next 7 days, expect hot temperatures, a touch of humidity, and rain chances near zero!

An Air Quality Alert and Ozone Action Day has been declared for Friday by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for the Baton Rouge metro area. A high-pressure system will stall over the region, which means little to no wind and lots of sun. These conditions are ideal for the formation of ozone and reduced air quality. Anyone with respiratory issues, like asthma, as well as the elderly and young children, should limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.

Everyone can do their part to help improve air quality. Drive less, carpool, combine errands, or use a bike or walk, postpone chores that use oil-based paints or other solvents, refuel your vehicle, and mow your lawn after 6 p.m. to reduce emissions during the hottest part of the day and conserve energy at home.

Today & Tonight: You will have no weather issues today as the quiet weather pattern looks to continue. Now it will be hot, with highs in the mid-90s. Humidity will be there, but not to peak summertime levels. No showers or storms are expected so any outdoor plans are good to go! Overnight, skies will clear out with lows in the upper 60s.

Up Next: The string of dry, sunny, and hot days will continue for the foreseeable future. We are not in drought conditions just yet, but lawns and gardens will likely begin to struggle with the dry weather. Give them a little water if you want them to stay healthy! That also goes for yourself—drink plenty of water, because it will be hot! Highs will reach into the mid-90s each day, with humidity noticeable but not at summertime levels. Lows will stay in the upper 60s.

Football Reminder: If you are heading out to LSU Football on Saturday, keep in mind that it is still summer. Keep hydrated given the hot and dry conditions. In addition, you can still very easily catch a sunburn, especially with less cloud cover and humidity expected—both of which can deflect some ultraviolet rays.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system over the next several days. A tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

