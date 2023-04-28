Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today
Showers are out and sunshine is in!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Expect a beautiful day across the Capital Area. Temperatures this morning dipping into the low-60s with completely clear skies. As the day goes on skies will stay nice and sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. Winds will stay light out of the north, but the next rainmaker starts creeping in on Saturday.
Up Next: Saturday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the day the cloud cover sticks around and temperatures will struggle to get into the upper-70s. Isolated showers will begin to bubble up just after lunch, but we are watching for is a line of showers that will develop just east of the WBRZ viewing area. Even if the line develops right overhead, it will be another quick moving system and Saturday will not be a total washout. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with completely sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
