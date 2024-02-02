Friday AM Forecast: Parades rolling this weekend could be met with rain showers

Friday will be very comfortable with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm afternoon temperatures. That all changes tomorrow as a weather system brings rain to Louisiana for a good part of your Saturday. Keep the rain jackets and umbrellas handy for any outdoor plans.

Today & Tonight: Clearing skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop into the mid-40s this morning across the state. The chilly start will quickly warm up as mainly sunny skies allow temperatures to climb into the mid-70s Friday afternoon. We remain dry all day and into the overnight so any Friday outdoor plans, including the Krewe of Artemis parade, should have pleasant weather conditions. Cloud cover will gradually increase early Saturday morning ahead of rain. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be mild, near 50°.

Up Next: The next storm system that brings rain to Southern Louisiana arrives on Saturday. The latest timeline for rain coverage shows spotty showers are possible as early as Saturday at daybreak, but over the course of the day, rain coverage and intensity will gradually climb. Saturday afternoon will likely see widespread rain for many hours. Heavy pockets of rainfall are possible and a rumble of thunder or two could definetly be heard. Winds also ramp up as this system passes through the state, sustained winds between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30mph are possible. The overall severe weather threat is limited and during the day on Saturday we expect 1-2" of rain to fall.

While we cannot rule out a spotty shower or two on Sunday, overall the second half of the weekend will be much drier and we might even see sunshine during the day. The break in clouds would allow afternoon temperatures to climb into the mid-60s. Monday will see more cloud cover with a slight chance of running into a rain shower, this resulting in a cooler afternoon near 60°. By Tuesday and the majority of next week, temperatures quickly rebound and will gradually return to the 70s with sunny and dry conditions.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

