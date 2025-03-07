Friday AM Forecast: On and off showers and storms Saturday may disrupt outdoor plans

Warmer air and clouds return today ahead of weekend rain. Those with outdoor activities on Saturday should bring raingear and keep an eye on the radar as passing showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

Today & Tonight: Friday will feature periods of filtered sunshine and clouds as our next storm system moves east across Texas. Rain chances remain slim on Friday but the day will be noticeably warmer. Look for afternoon highs in the upper-70s in the Capital Area. Winds will be out of the South between 10-20 mph. A few spotty showers will develop overnight as the next system moves in. Clouds will thicken and temperatures will be held to the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

Up Next: Rain coverage will gradually increase throughout the morning hours on Saturday. Throughout the day, expect on and off, passing showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north and stalls out during the day. There will be dry periods during the day, conditions then will be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 70s. A few storms across the region tomorrow could become strong to severe as the entire area has been placed under a Marginal Threat (1/5) for severe weather tomorrow. Large hail and gusty winds are the main concern with this system.

By early Sunday, besides a few lingering showers, the system will be moving off to the east. Clouds may be stubborn to break during the day but conditions will be noticeably cooler. Temperatures on Sunday will hold in the 60s. Remember to turn clocks forward by one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Next week, sunny skies and another warm-up are on the forecast. The next shot at rain won’t arrive until Wednesday or Thursday. That system looks fairly minor at this time.

