Friday AM Forecast: Now on day 3 of heat advisories across the area, the heat continues into the weekend

Staying mostly dry and hot into the weekend.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Our entire viewing area now under a HEAT ADVISORY. Finally made it to the weekend and the heat is set to continue on. Temperatures in the low-80s with a light breeze out of the southwest this morning. As the day goes on temperatures will sky rocket into the upper-90s, and this is exactly why we are now on day 3 of heat advisories for our area. Heat index values will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Not only is it extremely hot, there will be little to no cool down showers in the area. The Capital Area will just be down right HOT today. Overnight little to no relief there either with temperatures staying hot and humid to start your weekend.

Up Next: Saturday morning, will be starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the upper-90s. Showers will be far and few, and little to no people will see any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for your Saturday forecast. Sunday the pattern briefly lets up. A short wave of moisture will move through the area, increasing the likelihood of PM showers. Any showers that develop will provide some relief from the constant heat. Sunday will not be a total washout, but if you have outdoor plans be sure you have indoor back-up plans just in-case. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, and a few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry and HOT. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.