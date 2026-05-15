Friday AM Forecast: Increasing humidity eventually leads to returning storms

The next few days will feature a touch of mugginess, but humidity for the most part will stay in check. This changes on Sunday, as we will have humid conditions, leading to the return of pop-up storms.

Today & Tonight: Look for another very quiet day with lots of sunshine! Highs will reach into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a touch of humidity, but will stay well below summer levels. If heading out to watch some LSU baseball, all you will need are some shades as the weather will cooperate! Overnight, cloud cover will increase, with lows near 67°.

Up Next: Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions persisting and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. As winds shift to the south, we’ll see moisture begin to pool along the coast, which will surge inland by Sunday. This will result in a noticeably more humid, and "sticky" feel to the air. That added fuel will trigger isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; however, Sunday is far from a total loss, as many locations will miss the rain entirely. Just ensure you have a plan to head indoors if thunder roars.

Looking into next week, daily rain chances could interfere with your afternoon commute and outdoor plans. Subtle ripples of atmospheric energy could cause some days to have a higher coverage than others. These ripples are difficult to track this far in advance, so just plan for pop-up storms each and every day. Beyond the rain, prepare for the highest humidity of the season so far, which will keep our low temperatures in the mid-to-lower 70s through the workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.