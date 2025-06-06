Friday AM Forecast: High heat and UV rays this weekend, Increasing storm coverage next week

Summer is in full swing this weekend with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index over 100°. With the high heat and an extreme UV Index of 12, stay safe by drinking plenty of water, keeping cool, and protecting your skin from sunburn.

Today & Tonight: Warm morning lows in the middle and upper-70s early Friday hint at the hot day ahead. Mainly sunny skies will send highs today into the middle-90s around the Capital Area. With humid conditions in place, the feels-like temperature will likely exceed 100° for a few hours this afternoon. Chances for a "cool down" rain shower remain slim today. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and humid air keep will hold temperatures to the mid to upper-70s again.

The Weekend: Saturday, like Friday, will be one of the hottest days so far this year. A warm and humid morning will turn downright hot as highs warm near 95° and feel up to 10 degrees warmer. A spotty shower or two may aid in temporary relief during the afternoon but most will stay dry. If you are heading out to Alex Box Stadium for the first Super Regional match-up, make sure to prepare for the blazing heat and sun.

Conditions remain very warm on Sunday with a slightly better chance for afternoon storms. Isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms are expected by Sunday evening as a weather system moves near the state from the northwest. The best chance of rain Sunday will be north of I-12.

Up Next: A stormy stretch is expected next week as a stalled front between I-20 and I-10 sparks scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoons. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Rain chances will hover around 60% each day, and while highs may drop slightly into the upper 80s, it’ll still feel warm and muggy. By the end of next week, 1-3" of rainfall is expected to collect for most, with some point locations seeing higher amounts. Stay tuned for updates.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

