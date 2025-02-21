Friday AM Forecast: Done with the 20s after this morning, next rainmaker Sunday

Another Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for the entire Capital Area. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph will be enough to drop wind chills into the upper teens by sunrise on Friday. Wear several layers and cover extremities to protect against frostbite and hypothermia, especially when traveling to work or school.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Today & Tonight: After the below freezing morning start, expect temperatures to warm into the upper 40s, with highs near 50 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny before turning mostly cloudy by the evening. Rain is not a concern. We will stay mostly cloudy in the overnight hours, keeping lows above freezing, near 39 degrees.

The Weekend: Clouds will stick around on Saturday, keeping highs in the 50s. Even though there will be clouds around, rain will hold off during the day, which is good for any local parades. The atmosphere will begin to moisten up after dark, driving an increase in rain coverage. A period of steady rain will start closer to midnight, and continue well into Sunday. Total rain amounts look like they will be on the lower end, with most under 1". Slightly higher amounts are possible near the coast. The clouds and rain should keep Sunday quite chilly with highs struggling to get beyond the low 50s.

Next Week: Into next week, a warming trend will take hold of the area. Most of the workweek will feature highs in the 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Another cold front is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like it will bring a big punch of chilly air.

--Balin

