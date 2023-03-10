Friday AM Forecast: A little rain will be moving in along a cold front today

The first cold front is moving through today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Temperatures today will be capped in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be around in the morning for areas north of I-10. In the early afternoon a shower will be possible for areas further south as well. Even if you don’t get any showers, you will get the clouds. Tonight, we will begin to clear up and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Up Next: Saturday is looking dry with passing clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and Saturday night will be muggy with temperatures near 70°. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperature in the low 80s. A second boundary will come through Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers will move in from north to south into the evening. Areas further south are more likely to see some scattered showers. Temperatures will be capped in the upper 60s on Monday afternoon with clearing skies. Monday night will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s heading into Tuesday morning. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will last for the first half of next week. Temperatures will be back in the 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

