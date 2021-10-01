Friday AM Forecast: A little bit of rain for the weekend before the next front

There will be more dry time this morning before showers and storms scatter over the area this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is very high again today. For the morning hours, you may encounter a humid haze with some patchy fog near bodies of water. Any fog will lift as the sun comes up. There will be a few peaks of sun through mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s. A few showers will be around briefly this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday will bring scattered showers. Saturday tailgates should prepare for a passing shower or two in the afternoon and evening. Weekend temperatures will be in the mid-80s with high humidity and overnight temperatures near 70 degrees. Early next week, a front is forecast to move through the area. Showers and storms will spark up along it on Monday. By Tuesday, dew points and rain coverage will show some significant drop. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

While there is activity in the Atlantic basin, none of it is a threat to the local area.

Hurricane Sam is holding on to category 4 status. Winds are currently at 150 mph and is moving northwest at 17 mph. Sam is expected to make a turn off to the northeast and bypass Bermuda over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor is currently just off the coast of Africa, has winds near 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. It is expected to make a turn to the north and stay in the open Atlantic.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

