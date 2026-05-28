88°
Latest Weather Blog
French Settlement woman dies after crash along La. 444; 2 others hospitalized
LIVINGSTON — A French Settlement woman died after a two-car collision along La. 444 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Sophia Stutts, 55, died after the Wednesday crash.
According to state troopers, around 5 p.m., Stutts was driving south on La. 444 and stopped while trying to turn into a driveway when a truck driving behind her struck her car.
She was hospitalized with serious injuries and later died, while the passenger in her car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck that struck her also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Impairment is not suspected, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan City man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges after armed home break-in
-
West Fel. judges who restored custody to man accused of rape ordered...
-
Good 2 Eat: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
-
Several international vessels dock on NOLA riverfront in celebration of America's semiquincentennial
-
Steel beam from Twin Towers touring country to mark 25th anniversary of...
Sports Video
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids