French Settlement woman dies after crash along La. 444; 2 others hospitalized

LIVINGSTON — A French Settlement woman died after a two-car collision along La. 444 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Sophia Stutts, 55, died after the Wednesday crash.

According to state troopers, around 5 p.m., Stutts was driving south on La. 444 and stopped while trying to turn into a driveway when a truck driving behind her struck her car.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries and later died, while the passenger in her car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck that struck her also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected, officials said.