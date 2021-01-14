French Quarter Festival announces 2021 dates

NEW ORLEANS – French Quarter Festivals, Inc., (FQFI) the non-profit organization that produces French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, issued a Thursday (Jan. 14) morning release announcing dates for its 2021 festival.

According to the release, the much-anticipated event is currently scheduled to take place this fall, from September 30 through October 3. In 2022, officials expect the French Quarter Festival to return to its traditional April date.

CEO of FQFI, Emily Madero addressed the new dates, saying, “Although French Quarter Fest typically takes place in April, the ongoing COVID crisis has made it necessary for us to remain flexible.”

Madero went on to say, “As one of the largest free music and food festivals in the United States, we always want to ensure our impact is in the best interest of the City and our French Quarter neighbors and businesses.”

FQFI says it worked in coordination with stakeholders, industry peers, and city officials to select a 2021 date to best support the city’s rebound this fall.

The annual festival is a celebration of local music, food,and culture. It bolsters the economy, typically hiring over 1,500 Louisiana musicians and attracting hundreds of thousands of fans. In 2019, the attendance was an estimated 825,000 with an economic impact of nearly $200M.

The 2020 French Quarter Festival was canceled due to COVID.

Officials say the 2021 festival will have a modified layout that adheres to CDC protocols and guidelines.

FQFI produces three annual events with a mission to showcase the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and contribute to the economic well-being of the community.

In addition to French Quarter Festival, FQFI produces Satchmo SummerFest and Holidays New Orleans Style.

In 2020, the organization produced a series of virtual events to support its mission, including the Seven Days of Satch presented by Chevron in August and the Holidays New Orleans Style virtual concert series in December.

“We’re excited to continue our 38-year partnership with Louisiana musical artists, chefs, businesses and volunteers for our 2021 season,” Madero said. “We appreciate our partners and fans for their continued support, and we look forward to celebrating Louisiana’s incredible culture together in October.”

Click here for more information on the French Quarter Festival and related events.