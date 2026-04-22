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Free pet vaccine clinic gives Southern University pre-vet students hands-on learning opportunity
BATON ROUGE - Southern University students who are studying to become veterinarians practiced giving pets vaccines at a free clinic on Wednesday.
The Vet on Wheels Vaccine Clinic was held on the lawn of J.W. Fisher Hall on Wednesday afternoon. People from across the Baton Rouge area brought their pets to receive free vaccinations.
“The program gives individuals an opportunity to get their pets healthy without having to accrue an additional cost,” said Dr. Tyra Davis, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Science and Technology in the
College of Ag.
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Along with helping the community, students got important first-hand instruction on how to safely vaccinate animals.
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