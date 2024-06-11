92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Free flea treatment being offered to Zachary pet parents

ZACHARY - The summer months can be some of the worst for pet owners as fleas thrive in heat and humidity. The Animal Center of Zachary wants to help out!

Pet owners can sign up for a national clinical study of a new flea medication and receive three free months of flea treatment for dogs or cats. 

If you think your dog has fleas, don't immediately treat your home or your pet if you are interested in the study! Dogs must have visible fleas at the time of enrollment. 

For more information on eligibility and details of the study, click here

